England batsman Harry Brook said Pakistan quick Haris Rauf was the “joker” of the group when he played for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Brook and Rauf both played instrumental roles in helping the Qalandars win their first-ever PSL title this year.

The duo have joined forces again, but for Yorkshire in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

“When I was with the Qalandars, he was pretty much the joker on that side. He was very loud, and all the lads seemed to enjoy him. I think he will fit in well with us. He’s a good lad,” Brook told Yorkshire’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf will now be preparing himself for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from June 8 to 12.

As for Brook, he could potentially make his Test debut in England’s upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday at Lord’s.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

