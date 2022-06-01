Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s cover drive is an absolute treat to watch.

Finch was asked who plays the best cover drive in cricket and he responded by picking Azam and India superstar Virat Kohli.

“Virat Kohli and Babar Azam – it’s an absolute treat watching the two of these guys play that shot,” he said during a question and answer session hosted on the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Twitter account.

Finch recently got to see Azam in action as Australia toured Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

Despite not being part of the Test series, where Azam amassed 390 runs in three matches, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78, Finch was present when the 27-year-old put on a show in the ODI series and one-off T20 International.

In the three ODIs, Azam accumulated 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He then smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the T20 International.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

