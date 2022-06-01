Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has urged Babar Azam not to “favour his friends” when selecting the team.

He insisted that the best players should be picked for every series and there should be no compromise on this.

Moin further added that when deciding which players he wants to pick, Azam should “communicate his decision to the selectors”.

“You have to have a vision in the captaincy, I would advise Babar to do justice in his team selection and not to favour his friends. He should never compromise on the selection and should communicate his decision to the selectors,” he told Express Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission Piyara Ramzan as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from June 8 to 12.

The 27-year-old will be looking to maintain his sublime form in the Australia series, where he amassed 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to make 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he hammered 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Picture perfect, Aaron Finch says Pakistan batsman’s cover drive is an absolute treat to watch

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41954 ( 12.16 % ) Babar Azam 263375 ( 76.31 % ) Steve Smith 6485 ( 1.88 % ) Ben Stokes 7874 ( 2.28 % ) Kane Williamson 13486 ( 3.91 % ) Joe Root 1260 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2369 ( 0.69 % ) Pat Cummins 1050 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1391 ( 0.4 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1154 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1954 ( 0.57 % ) Kagiso Rabada 706 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2063 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...