Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England batsman Harry Brook said Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is “very, very dangerous” since he can swing the ball both ways at speeds close to 155 kph.

Brook’s comments come after he has played with Rauf for Yorkshire in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

In the four-day format, Rauf has taken 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 31.53.

As for the T20 Blast, the 28-year-old has claimed four wickets in three games at an average of 24.25.

“He can swing it both ways, and he will seam it as well. I expect him to be very, very dangerous,” Brook told Yorkshire’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf will now represent Pakistan in their upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

As for Brook, he could make his Test debut in England’s three-Test series against New Zealand, which starts on Thursday at Lord’s.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s going to be a real problem, Harry Brook on aggressive Pakistan bowler bowling close to 155 kph

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 629 ( 56.06 % ) He is ok! 307 ( 27.36 % ) He is overrated! 186 ( 16.58 % )

Like this: Like Loading...