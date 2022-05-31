Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England batsman Harry Brook said Haris Rauf will be a real problem in England going forward if he continues to bowl with the “pace and aggression” that has made him a fan favourite.

Rauf has been playing alongside Brook for Yorkshire in the County Championship and has taken 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 31.53.

He has also featured in three T20 Blast games and claimed four wickets at an average of 24.25.

“If he brings that pace and aggression and uses his skills well, he’s going to be a real handful,” Brook told Yorkshire’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf is now set to represent Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which has been moved from Rawalpindi to Multan and will be played from June 8 to 12.

As for Brook, his strong performance in the County Championship has earned him a call-up to England’s Test squad for the three-Test series against New Zealand.

The 23-year-old has amassed 840 runs in six games, which includes three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 140.

He has also been in superb form in the T20 Blast, accumulating 161 runs in three matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 80.50 and a strike-rate of 175.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Got to bowl the right length in England, Harry Brook on Pakistan player with good skills

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 629 ( 56.06 % ) He is ok! 307 ( 27.36 % ) He is overrated! 186 ( 16.58 % )

Like this: Like Loading...