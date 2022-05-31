Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook said Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf has to bowl the right length, especially in England.

Rauf has been playing for Yorkshire with Brook, and has claimed 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 31.53.

Brook has been in sublime form as he has accumulated 840 runs in six games, which includes three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 140.

This earned him a call-up to England’s Test squad for the three-Test series against New Zealand. As a result, the 23-year-old could make his Test debut in the first Test on Thursday at Lord’s.

As for the ongoing T20 Blast, Rauf has taken four wickets in three matches at an average of 24.25, while Brook has amassed 161 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 80.50 and a strike-rate of 175.

“Hopefully he bowls the right length for England because he’s got good skills to go with it,” he told Yorkshire’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Before playing county cricket, Rauf represented Pakistan in the white-ball series against Australia, where he started off by picking up five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He then registered figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

The 28-year-old has been selected for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which has been shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan and will be played from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bring your pace and aggression, Harry Brook on Pakistan bowler who has plenty of both

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 629 ( 56.06 % ) He is ok! 307 ( 27.36 % ) He is overrated! 186 ( 16.58 % )

Like this: Like Loading...