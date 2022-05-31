Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England batsman Harry Brook knew that Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf would “bring pace and aggression” prior to his stint with Yorkshire.

Rauf has represented Yorkshire in four matches and taken 15 wickets at an average of 31.53.

Having played alongside Rauf in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Brook is well aware of the damage the 28-year-old can inflict with the ball.

“He’s going to bring pace and aggression,” he told Yorkshire’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Prior to joining Yorkshire, Rauf featured in the limited overs series against Australia, where he took five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He then finished with figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

He has now been picked to play in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which has been moved from Rawalpindi to Multan and will be played from June 8 to 12.

Brook, meanwhile, could make his Test debut in England’s three-Test series against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday at Lord’s.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

