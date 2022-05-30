Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace ace Hasan Ali said England speedster Saqib Mahmood is “an exciting player”.

Hasan saw Mahmood in action in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) before playing alongside him for Lancashire.

Mahmood took two wickets in two matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 40.50.

As for the County Championship, he claimed four wickets in one match before being ruled out of the season with a lumbar stress fracture.

“I played with Saqib bhai for Peshawar Zalmi. He’s a good guy, an exciting player,” Hasan told ESPNcricinfo.

The 27-year-old has been in great form for Lancashire as he picked up 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

Hasan will now be gearing up for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to add the cross-seam ball to my arsenal, Pakistan star Hasan Ali reveals who he plans to learn it from

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 34 ( 45.33 % ) He is ok! 18 ( 24 % ) He is overrated! 23 ( 30.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...