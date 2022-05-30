Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said he hopes to learn how to bowl the cross-seam ball from England pace maestro James Anderson.

Hasan has been playing alongside Anderson for Lancashire in the County Championship, where he has taken 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

Given that Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test history, in terms of wickets taken, the 27-year-old believes there is no better person to learn from.

“I’m going to learn how he swings the ball both ways, especially the cross-seam ball. I’m going to learn it,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Prior to his stint with Lancashire, Hasan represented Pakistan in their series against Australia, which started with him taking two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96.

Those were the only wickets he claimed throughout the entire series as he didn’t take one during the limited overs matches he played.

Hasan will be in action for Pakistan again in the near future as he has been picked for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

The series will be played in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

