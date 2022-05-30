Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said England superstar James Anderson has the incredibly useful ability to swing the ball both ways.

He has been playing with Anderson for Lancashire in the County Championship, where he has taken 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

Anderson, meanwhile, has claimed 12 wickets in four games at an average of 22.83.

“He swings the ball both ways,” Hasan told ESPNcricinfo.

Before playing for Lancashire, the 27-year-old featured in Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia.

He started off by picking up two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96 before going wicketless in the limited overs matches he played.

Having rediscovered his form in county cricket, Hasan will be looking to keep it up in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

