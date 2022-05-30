Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali said everyone knows how great England fast bowler James Anderson is.

Anderson has taken the most wickets by a fast bowler in Test cricket and currently sits in third place on the all-time list behind legendary spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne, who are first and second respectively.

Hasan’s praise for Anderson comes after he has been playing alongside the 39-year-old for Lancashire in the County Championship.

“We know he’s a great bowler,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Before coming to England to play county cricket, the 27-year-old featured in Pakistan’s series against Australia, where he took two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96.

He then went wicketless in the white-ball games he played.

Having regained his form playing for Lancashire, Hasan will be aiming to maintain it in Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

