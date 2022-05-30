I’m going to disturb him, Pakistan quick Hasan Ali on superior fast bowler

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali joked that he will “disturb” England quick James Anderson by asking him a lot of questions.

This comes after he has been playing with Anderson for Lancashire in the County Championship.

In the five matches he has played, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

“I’m going to have a lot of questions to ask him. I’m going to disturb him,” Hasan told ESPNcricinfo.

Prior to his stint with Lancashire, the 27-year-old represented Pakistan in their home series against Australia.

He took two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96 before going wicketless in the limited overs matches he featured in.

Hasan will no doubt be looking to make amends for his disappointing series against Australia in Pakistan’s upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

The series will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

