Pakistan seamer Mohammad Irfan believes he can be “lethal” in the T20 World Cup in Australia since he will be able to get extra bounce.

Irfan is determined to get into the team for the tournament, but faces a tough path as he has not played international cricket since November 2019.

In addition to this, he hasn’t played domestic cricket regularly and only featured in two matches in the PSL this year.

In the two games he featured in for the Quetta Gladiators, he picked up two wickets at an average of 28.

“I can be lethal with an advantage of extra bounce,” the 39-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

This year’s T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

