Veteran pace bowler Mohammad Irfan has made it clear that he is eager to secure a spot for himself in Pakistan’s team for this year’s T20 World Cup.

Irfan faces a tough road ahead in order to achieve that as he last played international cricket in November 2019.

Furthermore, he hasn’t been playing domestic cricket regularly and was limited to just two games in this year’s PSL.

In those two games for the Quetta Gladiators, he took two wickets at an average of 28.

“My target is to play [the] T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia,” the 39-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

