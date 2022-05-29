Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Irfan revealed he hired a basketball coach to help him improve his fitness.

In addition to becoming fitter, he noted that his bowling has also improved.

The 39-year-old hasn’t represented Pakistan since November 2019, but did feature in a couple of matches in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He played two games for the Quetta Gladiators and took two wickets at an average of 28.

“My bowling and fitness have been improved over the time as I had hired a basketball trainer for me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

