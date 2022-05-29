Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has admitted that he had issues with his fitness in the past.

The 39-year-old, who is one of the tallest bowlers around, said he has been putting in a lot of hard work to get fitter and ensure he can keep playing at a high level.

Once a regular member in the national team, Irfan has not played international cricket since November 2019.

“I had fitness issues previously but I have worked hard on it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In regards to domestic cricket, the veteran speedster played two Pakistan Super League (PSL) games for the Quetta Gladiators and claimed two wickets at an average of 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowls excellent leg-spin, Darren Gough on Pakistan player who can be a game-changer

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41860 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 262561 ( 76.32 % ) Steve Smith 6474 ( 1.88 % ) Ben Stokes 7852 ( 2.28 % ) Kane Williamson 13468 ( 3.91 % ) Joe Root 1256 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2350 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 1040 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1364 ( 0.4 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1148 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1911 ( 0.56 % ) Kagiso Rabada 702 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2058 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...