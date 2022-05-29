Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has admitted that he had issues with his fitness in the past.
The 39-year-old, who is one of the tallest bowlers around, said he has been putting in a lot of hard work to get fitter and ensure he can keep playing at a high level.
Once a regular member in the national team, Irfan has not played international cricket since November 2019.
“I had fitness issues previously but I have worked hard on it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In regards to domestic cricket, the veteran speedster played two Pakistan Super League (PSL) games for the Quetta Gladiators and claimed two wickets at an average of 28.
