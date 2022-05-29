Bowls excellent leg-spin, Darren Gough on Pakistan player who can be a game-changer

Darren Gough said Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan bowls excellent leg-spin

Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan “bowls excellent leg-spin”.

Shadab has signed with Yorkshire for the T20 Blast and will be available for the first five matches before he represents Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

He will then be available to play for Yorkshire from their ninth T20 Blast match onwards.

“He also bowls excellent leg-spin,” Gough was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ODI series against the West Indies will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

