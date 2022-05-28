Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough said Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan can bat as high as three or as low as eight.

He believes Shadab’s versatility when it comes to batting will “really strengthen” Yorkshire’s lower order.

Shadab has been signed for the T20 Blast and will be available for Yorkshire’s first five matches before featuring in Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

He will then return to Yorkshire and be available for selection from their ninth T20 Blast match onwards.

“He can bat as high as three, which he did in the PSL, or as low as six, seven or eight to really strengthen our lower order,” Gough, who is Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ODI series against the West Indies will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

