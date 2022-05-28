Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough said Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf is an exciting player.

He is currently the interim managing director of cricket at Yorkshire, which is the county side Rauf has been representing.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, Rauf has taken 15 wickets at an average of 31.53.

“I’m excited about Haris Rauf,” Gough was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Prior to joining Yorkshire, Rauf played for Pakistan in the limited overs series against Australia, where he took five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He then finished with figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

The 28-year-old has been picked for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

