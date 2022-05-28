Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is “very keen” to become a strong Test player.

Rauf has been playing first-class cricket with Yorkshire in the County Championship, where he has taken 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 31.53.

Gough pointed out that Rauf “burst onto the scene in one-day cricket”, but he is working on improving his game when it comes to the longer format.

“He’s burst onto the scene in one-day cricket but he’s very keen to develop his longer format game,” the former England quick was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s recent home series against Australia, he took five wickets in three matches at an average of 28.

He then finished with figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

The 28-year-old has been selected in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

