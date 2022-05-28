No-brainer to get him in, Darren Gough on Pakistan player he signed

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England pace bowler Darren Gough said it was a “no-brainer” to keep Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf on board for the T20 Blast.

Rauf was initially signed for the County Championship, but Gough, who is Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket, said it’s great to have the 28-year-old available for the first five matches of the T20 Blast as Rauf has mostly represented Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

“I originally signed him just for the Championship, but once I found out he was available up until June 3, I thought it was a no-brainer to get him in for the first five Blast games as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent series against Australia, Rauf picked up five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

As for the one-off T20 International, he registered figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs.

He has now been picked for the three ODIs Pakistan will play against the West Indies in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

