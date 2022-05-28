An amazing player, Darren Gough on versatile Pakistan talent

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan is “an amazing player”.

His comments come after Yorkshire signed Shadab for the T20 Blast.

The 23-year-old will be available for the first five matches and then from the ninth match onwards as he has been picked in Pakistan’s team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

“Shadab is an amazing player,” Gough was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

