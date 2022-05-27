Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan seamer Umar Gul has called on the team management to keep an eye on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead and features in virtually every match across all three formats.

Given how valuable of an asset he is to the national team, Gul doesn’t want to see the 22-year-old breaking down and spending lengthy periods on the sideline recovering from injuries.

“In the future, the management needs to balance the load on him,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the series against Australia, Afridi took nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before registering figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.

The pace sensation has been playing for Middlesex in the County Championship, where he has picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He has been included in Pakistan’s team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

