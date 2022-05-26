Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Umar Gul said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has established himself as “Pakistan’s main bowler”.

Afridi, who is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, is the spearhead of the bowling attack in all three formats and has built a reputation for himself as being one of the best wicket-takers in the sport.

During his side’s series against Australia, he started off by taking nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then claimed six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before finishing with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“Shaheen is Pakistan’s main bowler,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently represented Middlesex in the County Championship, where he picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

The 22-year-old has been selected in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why wasn’t he used, Umar Gul on Pakistan player who sat on the bench waiting for his chance

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41752 ( 12.19 % ) Babar Azam 261409 ( 76.3 % ) Steve Smith 6467 ( 1.89 % ) Ben Stokes 7843 ( 2.29 % ) Kane Williamson 13462 ( 3.93 % ) Joe Root 1248 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2328 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 1035 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1324 ( 0.39 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1144 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1830 ( 0.53 % ) Kagiso Rabada 700 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2051 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...