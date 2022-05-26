Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan quick Umar Gul has questioned why fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was not used at all during the series against Australia.

Dahani was included in Pakistan’s squad, but didn’t feature in the limited overs series.

Gul noted that Naseem Shah had bowled well in the Test series, but if the national team had no intention of playing him in the white-ball portion of the series, then Dahani should have been given a chance to make his ODI debut and add to the two T20 Internationals he has played to date.

“If they did not want to continue with Naseem then Pakistan also had Dahani on the bench and we could have used his services in the games,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Dahani has been selected for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12. However, it remains to be seen if he will finally make his ODI debut.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan should have rested him and continued with Naseem Shah, Umar Gul impressed with teenager’s bowling against Australia

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! No! Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 2452 ( 82.42 % ) No! 523 ( 17.58 % )

Like this: Like Loading...