Umar Gul believes Pakistan should have rested pace bowler Hasan Ali for the Australia series and continued picking Naseem Shah.

Gul noted that Naseem bowled incredibly well in the Test series, where he took six wickets in two matches at an average of 28.33.

Hasan, meanwhile, claimed two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96.

Since the 27-year-old was out of form, Gul pointed out that Pakistan should have kept Naseem in the bowling attack.

“Pakistan should have rested him and kept Naseem Shah in the team because he bowled extremely well in the opening Test match,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan went wicketless in the limited overs matches he played against Australia, but has started rediscovering his form with Lancashire in the County Championship as he has snapped up 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

Hasan has been picked for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

