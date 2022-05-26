Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Umar Gul said Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali is going through a rough period that all bowlers go through at some point in their career, whereby they are out of form and can’t take wickets.

This comes after Hasan was restricted to two wickets in two Tests against Australia at an average of 96.

Things only got worse for the 27-year-old as he went wicketless in the limited overs games he played.

“It happens to players sometimes that they are out of form. Once you don’t have the rhythm and you don’t get wickets, it frustrates you as a bowler,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan has started to find his form in the County Championship in England as he has taken 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

He will no doubt be looking to maintain his momentum in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

