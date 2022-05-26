Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has come to the defence of fellow quick Hasan Ali, saying he has helped the national team win many matches in the past.

Hasan endured a subpar series against Australia as he was limited to two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96.

Those were the only two wickets he took throughout the series as he went wicketless in the limited overs matches he played.

Despite having a disappointing campaign, Gul has backed him to regain his form and get back to his best.

“Hasan Ali has single-handedly helped Pakistan win matches but he came back after an injury following the PSL,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan has been representing Lancashire in the County Championship and has claimed 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

He has been picked for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will take place in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

