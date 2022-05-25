Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul believes spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan should have performed better in the three-Test series against Australia.

Nauman took nine wickets at an average of 42.22, while Sajid claimed four wickets at an average of 119.25.

Gul admitted that the pair weren’t aided by the pitches prepared as they were “extremely flat”.

“We lost the Test series because we did not capitalize on the home advantage. Our spinners should have performed better but the pitches were extremely flat. If you play at home then you need to ensure that you maximize on that advantage but we did not do that,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

After losing the Test series 1-0, Pakistan won the ODIs 2-1. However, they were beaten by three wickets in the one-off T20 International.

The men in green’s next assignment will see them face the West Indies in three ODIs in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

