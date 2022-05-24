Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori looked back on matches he played in Pakistan and remembered how Shoaib Akhtar was “bowling really fast”.
Akhtar represented his country in 46 Tests, where he claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old snapped up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.
“Tough Test matches with some fantastic players like Shoaib Akhtar bowling really fast,” Vettori said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Took off his thigh pad and scored 329, Daniel Vettori on Pakistan batsman who punished New Zealand