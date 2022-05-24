Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former captain Shahid Afridi believes head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf can make a real difference and take Pakistan to great heights.

In their most recent international series, Pakistan endured mixed results against Australia as they started off by losing the three-Test series 1-0.

The men in green rebounded to claim the ODI series 2-1 before succumbing to a three-wicket defeat in the one-off T20 International.

“Congratulations Saqlain and Mohammad Yousuf. You two have made a great start as coaches. I’m sure your contribution can take Pakistan to great heights, keep up the good work. My best wishes are with you two, you can make a real difference Inshallah,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Saqlain will continue on as the national team’s head coach, but Yousuf was only appointed batting coach for the Australia series. It remains to be seen if he will fill the role permanently going forward.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

