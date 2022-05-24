Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch said any Big Bash League (BBL) team “would love to have” Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Azam is the top-ranked batsman in T20 Internationals and has cemented his position at the top of the standings with consistent performances.

In the recent series against Australia, he smashed a brilliant 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

Prior to that, he made 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then accumulated 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 2,686 runs in 74 T20 Internationals, which includes a century and 26 fifties, at an average of 45.52 and a strike-rate of 129.44.

“If Babar Azam is available to play Big Bash, any team would love to have him,” Finch, who plays for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will be in action again from June 8 to 12 when Pakistan host the West Indies for three ODIs in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

