Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan top order batsman Shan Masood said he really wants to see Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh play for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Cummins and Marsh have been in great form lately, with the former captaining the Test team and being the joint-highest wicket-taker in the three-Test series against Pakistan.

Cummins took 12 wickets at an average of 22.50 and most recently, has been representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the IPL, he has claimed seven wickets in five matches at an average of 30.28.

As for Marsh, he was supposed to feature in the limited overs series against Pakistan, but was ruled out with a hip flexor injury.

He recovered in time to play for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, where he scored 251 runs in eight matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.37 and a strike-rate of 132.80.

He also claimed four wickets at an average of 25.50.

In response to a tweet from the Sultans about who people want to see playing for the franchise, Masood was quick to pick Cummins and Marsh.

“Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh,” he said.

Masood has been playing for Derbyshire in the County Championship and has been in sublime form as he has scored 844 runs in six matches, which includes three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 93.77.

It remains to be seen if the Pakistan selectors will recall Masood based on his solid form in domestic cricket and the ongoing County Championship.

Pakistan’s next assignment will see them take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: You guys can make a real difference, Shahid Afridi backs two people to take Pakistan to great heights

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 834 ( 7.07 % ) Karachi Kings 2858 ( 24.23 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3837 ( 32.53 % ) Multan Sultans 1093 ( 9.27 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1872 ( 15.87 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1301 ( 11.03 % )

Like this: Like Loading...