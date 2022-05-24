Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori recalled the time former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq scored his career-best Test score of 329 against his side.
Inzamam smashed the triple century during the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore, which Pakistan won by an innings and 324 runs.
Inzamam was named Man of the Match, while Vettori was limited to just one wicket.
The Black Caps legend remembered how Inzamam took off his thigh pad early in his innings before going on to absolutely dominate the New Zealand bowling attack.
“Not pleasant memories playing here. Unfortunately, I remember Inzamam taking off his thigh pad when he was playing on ten and retired after scoring around 320 wasn’t that much fun,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Vettori was recently part of Australia’s coaching staff for the team’s tour of Pakistan.
Australia won the three-Test series 1-0 and the one-off T20 International by three wickets. However, they lost the ODI series 2-1.
Pakistan will now face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.
Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood
