Australia captain Aaron Finch believes the future is bright for Pakistan cricket as the country has many “extraordinary” talents.

Finch recently captained his country in the limited overs series against Pakistan and got to witness firsthand just how many skillful and gifted young players the nation has.

Pakistan’s series against Australia was not as successful as they would have liked as they lost the three-Test series 1-0.

Despite bouncing back to win the ODI series 2-1, the men in green were beaten by three wickets in the one-off T20 International.

“The talent of Pakistan cricket is extraordinary,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

