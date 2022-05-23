Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch said he would love to see his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam playing in the Big Bash League (BBL).

He even asked Azam if he would consider joining his team – the Melbourne Renegades – and the 27-year-old replied that he would be more than happy to.

A number of Pakistan players have featured in the BBL, with some like Haris Rauf having already established themselves as fan favourites.

“I just asked Babar (Azam) if he’s interested in coming and playing for the Melbourne Renegades and he certainly is – and, hopefully, we can announce that signing tomorrow!” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the series against Australia, Azam was in red-hot form as he amassed 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he whacked 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

