Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam “is obviously as good as anyone” and has been for a long time in limited overs cricket.
His comments come after he witnessed Azam dominate his side in the recent ODI series and one-off T20 International.
The 27-year-old accumulated 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
He then smashed 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the T20 International.
In regards to the three Tests that preceded the white-ball series, Azam scored 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
“Babar is obviously as good as anyone for a long time in this format of the game and T20 cricket,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam will be in action again when Pakistan take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.
