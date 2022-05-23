Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi only contributes with the new ball.

He noted that Afridi has the ability to take wickets with the old ball, but this doesn’t happen regularly.

In the recent series against Australia, the 22-year-old took nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then claimed six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before registering figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“Our main pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has the ability to work with the old ball but his main contribution only ever comes with the new ball,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi had been playing county cricket for Middlesex in England and picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He is expected to be in action when Pakistan face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

