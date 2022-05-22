Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said pace bowler Haris Rauf has “become one-dimensional”.

Rauf featured in the limited overs series against Australia recently and took five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He followed that up with figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

“He has become one-dimensional,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf has been representing Yorkshire in the County Championship and has snapped up 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 31.53.

Pakistan’s next assignment will see them play three ODIs against the West Indies from June 8 to 12 in Rawalpindi.

