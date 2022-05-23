Absolutely fantastic, Aaron Finch on deadly Pakistan swing king

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “fantastic bowler”.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has the ability to swing the ball while bowling at speeds over 150 kph.

In the series against Australia, he was in great form as he took nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then picked up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before recording figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“We also talked about Shaheen’s strength… he’s a fantastic bowler,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was recently in action for Middlesex in the County Championship and claimed 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He is expected to represent Pakistan in their upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will take place in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

