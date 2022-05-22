Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar has heaped praise on fast bowler Haris Rauf, saying he is “very sharp”.

Rauf has become a regular face in Pakistan’s limited overs squads and has often caused trouble for opposition batsmen with his speed as he is able to clock speeds close to 155 kph.

In the recent series against Australia, he took five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He then finished with figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

“Haris Rauf is very sharp,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf has been playing for Yorkshire in the County Championship and has claimed 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 31.53.

Pakistan will be in action again from June 8 to 12 as they will take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi.

