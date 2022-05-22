He is out of form, Mudassar Nazar on Pakistan player sorting this out

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said fast bowler Hasan Ali is “out of form” right now.

His comments come after Hasan failed to impress in Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia.

He was limited to two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96 before going wicketless in the limited overs matches he played.

“Hasan Ali is out of form,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Despite a subpar performance against Australia, Hasan has regained his form in the County Championship as he has picked up 25 wickets in five matches for Lancashire, which includes the ongoing game against Essex, at an average of 20.60.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

