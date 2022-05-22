Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said the national team does not have anyone similar to captain Babar Azam.

He pointed out that if Azam gets out, there is a lot of pressure on the other batsmen in the line-up to step up and make their presence felt.

He added that he is concerned about whether the men in green can see out all 50 overs in an ODI if Azam departs early.

“If the conditions are not suited then our biggest concern is whether Pakistan will be able to complete 50 overs or not and then you need a player who can play long innings. If Babar gets out, we do not have enough similar substance batsmen like him,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent series against Australia, Azam scored 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he walloped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

