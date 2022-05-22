Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former cricketer Mudassar Nazar said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan should definitely replace Babar Azam as Pakistan’s T20 captain.

Azam leads Pakistan in all three formats right now, but Nazar feels that in order to take some pressure off his shoulders, the 27-year-old should be removed.

Since Rizwan leads the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Nazar feels that he is the prime candidate to succeed Azam as T20 captain.

“If it was up to me, I would replace Babar with Rizwan for T20Is. Definitely,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent series against Australia, Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but bounced back to win the ODI series 2-1. However, they succumbed to a three-wicket loss in the one-off T20 International.

Pakistan will be in action again from June 8 to 12 as they will face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series.

