Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said Pakistan captain Babar Azam “barely put a foot wrong” during his match-winning knock of 114 in the second ODI.
Azam hit 11 boundaries and a six during the knock and helped his side chase down a mammoth target of 349 with an over to spare.
Despite being on the losing end, Labuschagne admitted that Azam’s innings “was just phenomenal”.
“To score 100 off 73 balls, he barely put a foot wrong. It was just phenomenal,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1, but Australia clinched the Test series 1-0 and also triumphed in the one-off T20 International.
Azam and the rest of the Pakistan team will be in action once again in June when they take on the West Indies in three ODIs in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.
