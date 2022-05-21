Told him he has to bat longer, Babar Azam on important Pakistan batsman

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he told opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq that he has to stay at the crease longer when batting.

Azam’s comments come after Imam had a sensational campaign in the three-match ODI series against Australia, where he accumulated 298 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.

Prior to that, Imam amassed 370 runs in the three-Test series, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

“I was telling Imam in the last game after he got dismissed that you had to take the match deep,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 27-year-old was also in sublime throughout the series against Australia as he scored 390 runs in the Test series, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in the ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

Azam finished off by hammering 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be three ODIs against the West Indies. The series will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

