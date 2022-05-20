Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said he is still waiting for captain Babar Azam to step up as a match-winner.
His comments come after the national team’s home series against Australia, where the Baggy Greens won the Test series 1-0 before Pakistan bounced back to claim the ODI series 2-1. However, Australia finished on a high as they won the one-off T20 International by three wickets.
Azam played brilliantly across all three formats as he started with 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.
He then amassed 276 runs in the ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
As for the T20 International, he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
While it is a good sign that Azam is making runs, Afridi wants to see the 27-year-old carry Pakistan to more wins in the future.
“Amazing win! Good start by Babar Azam but lost his tempo, waiting for him to step up as a match-winner. Regardless, great overall performances by Khushdil Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi. You made us proud. Keep it up boys,” he said on Twitter.
Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.
