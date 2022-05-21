Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said he “enjoyed every minute” of Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s century in the second ODI.

Azam guided Pakistan to an incredible win with his knock of 114, which came off 83 balls and included 11 boundaries and a six.

Given the way he stayed in control throughout the chase and helped his side get across the finish line, Labuschagne said it was an absolute masterclass of batting.

“I enjoyed every minute of watching,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Labuschagne also batted well in the match as he made 59 off 49 deliveries, which included five boundaries.

Australia lost the ODI series 2-1, but won the Test series 1-0 and the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

Pakistan will be in action again from June 8 to 12 when they host the West Indies for three ODIs in Rawalpindi.

