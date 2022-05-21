Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said he learned a lot when Pakistan captain Babar Azam was batting in their recent series.

Labuschagne was particularly impressed with Azam’s knock of 114 in the second ODI, which came off 83 balls and included 11 boundaries and a six.

He admitted that he took notes on certain things he wants to implement in his own game.

“That was a very good innings. I sat back and I took some things on board for my own game to learn from that innings,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan clinched the ODI series 2-1, but Australia won the three-Test series 1-0 and the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies from June 8 to 12.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pity he scored big runs against us, Marnus Labuschagne on Pakistan fan favourite who frustrated Australia’s bowlers

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41342 ( 12.24 % ) Babar Azam 257473 ( 76.24 % ) Steve Smith 6437 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7792 ( 2.31 % ) Kane Williamson 13425 ( 3.98 % ) Joe Root 1236 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2276 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 1014 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1233 ( 0.37 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1136 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1608 ( 0.48 % ) Kagiso Rabada 695 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2026 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...