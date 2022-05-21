Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said it was a pity Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a match-winning century against his side in the recent three-match ODI series.

Labuschagne was in awe of Azam’s 114 in the second ODI, where Pakistan chased down a target of 349 with an over to spare.

The 27-year-old’s knock came off 83 deliveries and included 11 boundaries and a six.

“It was a pity it was against us,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Labuschagne also batted well in the second ODI as he scored 59 off 49 balls, which included five boundaries.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1, but Australia triumphed 1-0 in the three-Test series and emerged victorious in the one-off T20 International as well.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies from June 8 to 12.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Enjoyed every minute of his batting, Marnus Labuschagne on slick Pakistan player who oozes elegance

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41342 ( 12.24 % ) Babar Azam 257473 ( 76.24 % ) Steve Smith 6437 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7792 ( 2.31 % ) Kane Williamson 13425 ( 3.98 % ) Joe Root 1236 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2276 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 1014 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1233 ( 0.37 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1136 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1608 ( 0.48 % ) Kagiso Rabada 695 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2026 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...