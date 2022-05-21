Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said it was a pity Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a match-winning century against his side in the recent three-match ODI series.
Labuschagne was in awe of Azam’s 114 in the second ODI, where Pakistan chased down a target of 349 with an over to spare.
The 27-year-old’s knock came off 83 deliveries and included 11 boundaries and a six.
“It was a pity it was against us,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Labuschagne also batted well in the second ODI as he scored 59 off 49 balls, which included five boundaries.
Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1, but Australia triumphed 1-0 in the three-Test series and emerged victorious in the one-off T20 International as well.
Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies from June 8 to 12.
